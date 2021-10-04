Difference between revisions of "The Cancer Association of Zimbabwe"
Latest revision as of 11:28, 4 October 2021
The Cancer Association of Zimbabwe
See Charities.
Contact Details
60 Livingstone Avenue, Harare.
Tel: (263) 242 707444 / 705522, +263 78 758 1990, Fax: (263) 242 707482
Cell: 0783 186 205
Email: info@cancer.co.zw
Website: https://cancerzimbabwe.org/, http://www.zimbabwecaresnetwork.com/?fbclid=IwAR38z2WIyWECZFwsmnTZUIHbnG7m0OvDHCR5s9mTGYO4ZVctFp-tpkpTVPw, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/CancerZimbawe/
Field
Cancer