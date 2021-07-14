Pindula

==Videos==
 
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oyJMu8Kjp4M|||The Closure DNA Show Season 1 Episode 1 - Grandparent DNA Testing|}}
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WjPVu3iPvt0||| The Closure DNA Show Season 2 - Episode 1 - Gweru|}}
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

The Closure DNA Show is a television show addressing DNA issues. The show airs on ZBC and episodes are also uploaded on the show's YouTube account of the same name.

Background

The debut episode of The Closure DNA Show aired on ZBC on 5 December 2021. In an interview with NewsDay ahead of the premier of the show's debut episode, host Tinashe Mugabe said The Closure DNA Show’s main aim was to raise awareness on how DNA testing can positively impact and improve communities.

"The show is an attempt to address the inconsistencies surrounding DNA testing, clearing the misconceptions people have towards issues of paternity, maternity, infidelity, among others. Our people are pestered with numerous questions on the legitimacy of family relationships, ancestry, origins, paternity and infidelity issues, to mention a few."

[1]

Presenter

Tinashe Mugabe

Videos

The Closure DNA Show Season 1 Episode 1 - Grandparent DNA Testing
The Closure DNA Show Season 2 - Episode 1 - Gweru

References

  1. VANESSA GONYE, DNA show to premiere on small screen, NewsDay, Published: December 4, 2020, Retrieved: July 14, 2021
