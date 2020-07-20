Difference between revisions of "The Constitution Amendment Number 16 of 2000"

The Constitutional Amendment Number 16 of 2000 placed the financial obligation of paying compensation for any improvements on the acquired properties squarely on the shoulders of the British Government.

Background

This Bill was to amend the Constitution of Zimbabwe, firstly in regard to the compulsory acquisition of agricultural land and, secondly, to provide for the establishment and functions of an Anti-Corruption Commission.

Clauses

Clause 1 - This clause sets out the Bill's short title.

Clauses 2 and 3

Clause 3 inserted a new section 16A into the Constitution dealing with the acquisition of agricultural land for resettlement. In brief, the new section stated that if the former colonial power does not pay compensation for agricultural land acquired for resettlement, the Government of Zimbabwe had no obligation to do so; the section also set out factors that must be taken into account in assessing any compensation that may be payable.

Clause 2 made consequential amendments to section 16 of the Constitution.

Clause 4 - This clause inserted another new section into the Constitution, this one dealing

with the establishment and functions of an Anti-Corruption Commission. The Commission's main function was to combat corruption, theft, misappropriation, abuse of power and other improprieties in the public and private sectors.

Contents of the Bill

Amendment of section 16 of Constitution - Section 16 of the Constitution is amended:

(a) in subsection (I) by the deletion of "No property" and the substitution of "Subject to section sixteen A. no property"; (b) by the repeal of subsections (2) and (2a).

New section inserted in Constitution - The Constitution is amended by the insertion after section 16 of the following

"16A Agricultural land acquired for resettlement

(I) In regard to the compulsory acquisition of agricultural land for the resettlement of people in accordance with a programme of land reform, the following factors shall be regarded as of ultimate and overriding importance- (a) under colonial domination the people of Zimbabwe were unjustifiably dispossessed of their land and other resources without compensation; (b) the people consequently took up arms in order to regain their land and political sovereignty, and this ultimately resulted in the Independence of Zimbabwe in 1980; (c) the people of Zimbabwe must be enabled to reassert their rights and regain ownership of their land; and accordingly- (i) the former colonial power has an obligation to pay compensation for agricultural land compulsorily acquired for resettlement, through a fund established for the purpose; and (ii) if the former colonial power fails to pay compensation through such a fund, the Government of Zimbabwe has no obligation to pay compensation for agricultural land compulsorily acquired for resettlement. (2) In view of the overriding considerations set out in subsection (I), where agricultural land is acquired compulsorily for the resettlement of people in accordance with a programme of land reform, the following factors shall be taken into account in the assessment of any compensation that may be payable- (a) the history of the ownership, use and occupation of the land; (b) the price paid for the land when it was last acquired; (c) the cost or value of improvements on the land; (d) the current use to which the land and any improvements on it are being put; (e) any investment which, the State or the acquiring authority may have made which improved or enhanced the value of the land and any improvements on it; (f) the resources available to the acquiring authority in implementing the programme of land reform; (g) any financial constraints that necessitate the payment of compensation in instalments over a period of time; and (h) any other relevant factor that may be specified in an Act of Parliament"