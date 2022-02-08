Difference between revisions of "The Election Resource Centre"

To provide credible information, strategic services, and deliberative platforms that aim to improve the quality of democracy and elections at all tiers of Zimbabwean society.

To provide credible information, strategic services, and deliberative platforms that aim to improve the quality of democracy and elections at all tiers of Zimbabwean society.

The ''' ERC ''' is a registered Trust which is governed by a Board of Trustees. The ''' ERC ''' envisions “a Zimbabwe with transparent, credible and inclusive electoral and democratic processes at all tiers of society“ .

The ERC is a registered Trust which is governed by a Board of Trustees. The ERC envisions “a Zimbabwe with transparent, credible and inclusive electoral and democratic processes at all tiers of society .

Fundamentally, the organization has positioned itself as a conduit of citizen electoral priority issues, a resource center of electoral research findings and advocacy for comprehensive legislative, environmental and administrative electoral reform.

Fundamentally, the organization has positioned itself as a conduit of citizen electoral priority issues, a resource center of electoral research findings and advocacy for comprehensive legislative, environmental and administrative electoral reform.

In '''2020''' , the organization had ongoing activities relevant to the pre-electoral period , mainly focused on strengthening citizen engagement in democracy and elections. In an effort to make demand meet supply, ''' ERC ''' closely engaged key electoral policymakers, in particular, the [[ Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ]] (ZEC), the [[ Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission ]] , the [[ Parliament of Zimbabwe ]] and the Ministry of [[ Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs ]] .

Currently , the organization has ongoing activities relevant to the obtaining pre-electoral period mainly focused on strengthening citizen engagement in democracy and elections. In an effort to make demand meet supply, ERC closely engages key electoral policymakers, in particular, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, the Parliament of Zimbabwe and the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

The organization has since ''' 2010 ''' designed various programmes that have positively impacted the participation of citizens in democratic processes, much as they contributed to significant reforms to electoral processes in Zimbabwe especially during the transitional period ahead of the ''' 2013 ''' polls which marked the denouement of the coalition government.

The organization has since 2010 designed various programmes that impacted positively towards the participation of citizens in democratic processes, much as they contributed to significant reforms to electoral processes in Zimbabwe especially during the transitional period ahead of the 2013 polls which marked the denouement of the coalition government.

The ''' ERC ''' operates throughout Zimbabwe working with collaborating partners who are also involved in the democracy and governance field.

The ERC operates throughout Zimbabwe working with collaborating partners who are also involved in the democracy and governance field.

'''The Election Resource Centre''' (ERC) is a think tank and advocacy organization on electoral and democracy issues in Zimbabwe. The organization was formed in ''' January 2010 ''' following the need to deepen electoral research work that would inform effective citizen participation as well as strengthen policy engagement towards the improvement of the quality of electoral and democratic practices in the country.

'''The Election Resource Centre''' (ERC) is a think tank and advocacy organization on electoral and democracy issues in Zimbabwe. The organization was formed in January 2010 following the need to deepen electoral research work in [[Zimbabwe]] that would inform effective citizen participation as well as strengthen policy engagement towards the improvement of the quality of electoral and democratic practices in the country.



The Election Resource Centre (ERC) is a think tank and advocacy organization on electoral and democracy issues in Zimbabwe. The organization was formed in January 2010 following the need to deepen electoral research work that would inform effective citizen participation as well as strengthen policy engagement towards the improvement of the quality of electoral and democratic practices in the country.

The ERC operates throughout Zimbabwe working with collaborating partners who are also involved in the democracy and governance field.

See A History of Zimbabwean Elections.



History

The organization has since 2010 designed various programmes that have positively impacted the participation of citizens in democratic processes, much as they contributed to significant reforms to electoral processes in Zimbabwe especially during the transitional period ahead of the 2013 polls which marked the denouement of the coalition government.

In 2020, the organization had ongoing activities relevant to the pre-electoral period, mainly focused on strengthening citizen engagement in democracy and elections. In an effort to make demand meet supply, ERC closely engaged key electoral policymakers, in particular, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, the Parliament of Zimbabwe and the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

Fundamentally, the organization has positioned itself as a conduit of citizen electoral priority issues, a resource center of electoral research findings and advocacy for comprehensive legislative, environmental and administrative electoral reform.

The ERC is a registered Trust which is governed by a Board of Trustees. The ERC envisions “a Zimbabwe with transparent, credible and inclusive electoral and democratic processes at all tiers of society“.

Vision

A Zimbabwe with transparent, credible and inclusive democratic and electoral processes at all tiers of society.

Mission

To provide credible information, strategic services, and deliberative platforms that aim to improve the quality of democracy and elections at all tiers of Zimbabwean society.

Objectives

To create a conscious, responsible citizen who participates effectively in democratic and electoral processes.

To influence transparency, credibility, and inclusiveness in democratic and electoral processes.

To provide evidence-based analysis for effective civic and policy engagement initiatives on democracy and elections.

Values

Electoral Justice – that state institutions must be accountable and transparent.

Participatory Democracy – that all Zimbabwean citizens must be empowered to participate.

Integrity – that the whole electoral process must be trustworthy and reliable.

Respect for Human Rights – that the rule of law and freedom of expression and assembly must be upheld.

Solidarity – that ERC acts in unison with all well-meaning civic society organizations, electoral stakeholders, and institutions.

Non-partisanship – that ERC executes its mandate for the benefit of all political players.

Credibility – that ERC as an institution and a source of information is reliable, accurate and up to date.

Program Model

The four priority areas for ERC programming are:

Civic engagement

Research

Policy Engagement

Strategic Election Service Provision

Systems Approach Programming

The ERC utilizes the Systems Approach to its programming model, which is based on four major strategic issues – community engagement and mobilization, civic education, policy engagement and civic engagement. This approach recognizes the interrelated nature of our programming, which is focused and dependent on research as illustrated by the diagram below.

References

l