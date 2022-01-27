Pindula

(Created page with "One of the oldest buildings in Chimanimani, the Farmhouse is a restored colonial farm house, renovated to a guest lodge. It has three bedrooms, and there are outbuildings, and...")
 
 
One of the oldest buildings in [[Chimanimani]], the Farmhouse is a restored colonial farm house, renovated to a guest lodge. It has three bedrooms, and there are outbuildings, and camping space. Horse rides and farm animals and activities (at The Dairy Plot, the working farm around it) can be experienced, and it is a convenient location for starting trips into the Chimanimani Mountains.  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Contents
 
  
See [[Wildlife, Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
  
 
==Location and contact details==
Chimanimani is in Zimbabwe’s Eastern districts, 2 hours south of [[Mutare]] and north of [[Chipinge]]. And three and a half hours from [[Masvingo]]. It is accessible by road and public busses. The Farmhouse is on the left hand side of the tar road from Chimanimani Village to the Chimanimani National Park.  
  
 
Tempe van de Ruit; +263 (0) 772 101 283 (cell), tempevanderuit@gmail.com
 
 
  
 
==Facility==
* Accomodation
* Camping
* Outdoor shower (and indoor / regular ablutions)
 
 
  
 
==Activities==
* Horse rides
* Farm milk and organic fruit and vegetables
* Wi Fi can be provided
* Outdoor shower
  
  
Further reading
 
http://www.heavenlodge.com/
[[Category:Tourist Atrractions]]
 
[[Category:Accomodation]]

One of the oldest buildings in Chimanimani, the Farmhouse is a restored colonial farm house, renovated to a guest lodge. It has three bedrooms, and there are outbuildings, and camping space. Horse rides and farm animals and activities (at The Dairy Plot, the working farm around it) can be experienced, and it is a convenient location for starting trips into the Chimanimani Mountains.

See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.

Location and contact details

Chimanimani is in Zimbabwe’s Eastern districts, 2 hours south of Mutare and north of Chipinge. And three and a half hours from Masvingo. It is accessible by road and public busses. The Farmhouse is on the left hand side of the tar road from Chimanimani Village to the Chimanimani National Park.

Tempe van de Ruit; +263 (0) 772 101 283 (cell), tempevanderuit@gmail.com

Facility

  • Accomodation
  • Camping
  • Outdoor shower (and indoor / regular ablutions)

Activities

  • Horse rides
  • Farm milk and organic fruit and vegetables
  • Wi Fi can be provided
  • Outdoor shower


References

Further reading http://www.heavenlodge.com/

