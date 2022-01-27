Chimanimani is in Zimbabwe’s Eastern districts, 2 hours south of [[ Mutare ]] and north of [[ Chipinge ]] . And three and a half hours from [[ Masvingo ]] . It is accessible by road and public busses. The Farmhouse is on the left hand side of the tar road from Chimanimani Village to the Chimanimani National Park.

One of the oldest buildings in [[ Chimanimani ]] , the Farmhouse is a restored colonial farm house, renovated to a guest lodge. It has three bedrooms, and there are outbuildings, and camping space. Horse rides and farm animals and activities (at The Dairy Plot, the working farm around it) can be experienced, and it is a convenient location for starting trips into the Chimanimani Mountains.

See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.



Tempe van de Ruit; +263 (0) 772 101 283 (cell), tempevanderuit@gmail.com

Facility

Accomodation

Camping

Outdoor shower (and indoor / regular ablutions)

Activities

Horse rides

Farm milk and organic fruit and vegetables

Wi Fi can be provided

Outdoor shower



Further reading http://www.heavenlodge.com/