One of the oldest buildings in Chimanimani, the Farmhouse is a restored colonial farm house, renovated to a guest lodge. It has three bedrooms, and there are outbuildings, and camping space. Horse rides and farm animals and activities (at The Dairy Plot, the working farm around it) can be experienced, and it is a convenient location for starting trips into the Chimanimani Mountains.
Chimanimani is in Zimbabwe’s Eastern districts, 2 hours south of Mutareand north of Chipinge. And three and a half hours from Masvingo. It is accessible by road and public busses. The Farmhouse is on the left hand side of the tar road from Chimanimani Village to the Chimanimani National Park.
Tempe van de Ruit; +263 (0) 772 101 283 (cell), tempevanderuit@gmail.com
Tempe van de Ruit; +263 (0) 772 101 283 (cell), tempevanderuit@gmail.com
One of the oldest buildings in Chimanimani, the Farmhouse is a restored colonial farm house, renovated to a guest lodge. It has three bedrooms, and there are outbuildings, and camping space. Horse rides and farm animals and activities (at The Dairy Plot, the working farm around it) can be experienced, and it is a convenient location for starting trips into the Chimanimani Mountains.
See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.
Location and contact details
Chimanimani is in Zimbabwe’s Eastern districts, 2 hours south of Mutare and north of Chipinge. And three and a half hours from Masvingo. It is accessible by road and public busses. The Farmhouse is on the left hand side of the tar road from Chimanimani Village to the Chimanimani National Park.
Tempe van de Ruit; +263 (0) 772 101 283 (cell), tempevanderuit@gmail.com
Facility
- Accomodation
- Camping
- Outdoor shower (and indoor / regular ablutions)
Activities
- Horse rides
- Farm milk and organic fruit and vegetables
- Wi Fi can be provided
- Outdoor shower
References
Further reading http://www.heavenlodge.com/