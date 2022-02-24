Modus Publications has exchanged hands a number of times since establishment. In the 1980s it acquired from [[Clive Murphy]] by [[Elias Rusike]]. In 2000 Gideon Gono purchased it from Elias Rusike. In 2017, ANZ bought it from [[Gideon Gono]]. <ref name="NR">Edy Moyo,

The newspaper is currently owned by ANZ.

The Financial Gazette is an online and weekly business newspaper. The company is owned by Modus Publications, which is in turn owned by Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe.

Called Fingaz for short, the newspaper was established in 1969.

Ownership

Modus Publications has exchanged hands a number of times since establishment. In the 1980s it acquired from Clive Murphy by Elias Rusike. In 2000 Gideon Gono purchased it from Elias Rusike. In 2017, ANZ bought it from Gideon Gono.




















