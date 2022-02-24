Pindula

Latest revision as of 11:09, 24 February 2022

The Financial Gazette
Fingaz-logo.png
The Fingaz Logo
TypeInternet Publication & Weekly Newspaper
Owner(s)Modus Publications
PublisherAssociated Newspapers of Zimbabwe
Founded 1969 (1969-month)
LanguageEnglish
HeadquartersHarare, Zimbabwe
Sister newspapersDaily News
Websitefingaz.co.zw

The Financial Gazette is an online and weekly business newspaper. The company is owned by Modus Publications, which is in turn owned by Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe.

Called Fingaz for short, the newspaper was established in 1969.

Ownership

The newspaper is currently owned by ANZ.

See Jester Media.

Modus Publications has exchanged hands a number of times since establishment. In the 1980s it acquired from Clive Murphy by Elias Rusike. In 2000 Gideon Gono purchased it from Elias Rusike. In 2017, ANZ bought it from Gideon Gono. [1]






References

  1. Edy Moyo, Exclusive: Gideon Gono divesting out of the Financial Gazette, Nehanda Radio, Published:24 September 2016, Retrieved:3 May 2017
