Difference between revisions of "The Financial Gazette"
|
m (Text replacement - "{\|blank:class="pintablefloat".*\n\|\+\n\|-blank:class="pintablemore".*\n\|blank:.*blank:\|\n<rss .*<\/rss>(\n\n\[.*])?\n\|}" to "")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 42:
|Line 42:
==Ownership==
==Ownership==
The newspaper is currently owned by ANZ.
The newspaper is currently owned by ANZ.
|+
|+
Modus Publications has exchanged hands a number of times since establishment. In the 1980s it acquired from [[Clive Murphy]] by [[Elias Rusike]]. In 2000 Gideon Gono purchased it from Elias Rusike. In 2017, ANZ bought it from [[Gideon Gono]]. <ref name="NR">Edy Moyo,
Modus Publications has exchanged hands a number of times since establishment. In the 1980s it acquired from [[Clive Murphy]] by [[Elias Rusike]]. In 2000 Gideon Gono purchased it from Elias Rusike. In 2017, ANZ bought it from [[Gideon Gono]]. <ref name="NR">Edy Moyo,
|Line 67:
|Line 69:
[[Category:Newspapers]]
[[Category:Newspapers]]
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 11:09, 24 February 2022
The Fingaz Logo
|Type
|Internet Publication & Weekly Newspaper
|Owner(s)
|Modus Publications
|Publisher
|Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe
|Founded
|1969
|Language
|English
|Headquarters
|Harare, Zimbabwe
|Sister newspapers
|Daily News
|Website
|fingaz
The Financial Gazette is an online and weekly business newspaper. The company is owned by Modus Publications, which is in turn owned by Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe.
Called Fingaz for short, the newspaper was established in 1969.
Ownership
The newspaper is currently owned by ANZ.
See Jester Media.
Modus Publications has exchanged hands a number of times since establishment. In the 1980s it acquired from Clive Murphy by Elias Rusike. In 2000 Gideon Gono purchased it from Elias Rusike. In 2017, ANZ bought it from Gideon Gono. [1]
References
- ↑ Edy Moyo, Exclusive: Gideon Gono divesting out of the Financial Gazette, Nehanda Radio, Published:24 September 2016, Retrieved:3 May 2017