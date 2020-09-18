Difference between revisions of "The Genetic Resources and Biotechnology Institute in Zimbabwe"

The Genetic Resources and Biotechnology Institute in Zimbabwe is a center for research under the Department of Research and Specialist Services of the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement which falls under the Research Services Division. The Institute also houses the National Genebank of Zimbabwe and is also part of the SADC Plant Genetic Resources Center Network of Genebanks.[1]

Background

The Genetic Resources and Biotechnology Institute which houses the National Genetic Bank of Zimbabwe is an institution with a mandate to carry out research on conservation and sustainable use of plant genetic resources important for food and agriculture. The National Genebank of Zimbabwe holds more than 6500 accessions of locally adapted farmers’ varieties and their crop wild relatives in its ex-situ conservation facility. Most of the diversity of livestock is in the stewardship of smallholder farming sector, complimented by conservation of live animals on livestock research farms, as well as in the hands of breed societies. El Nino induced droughts have had a negative impact on populations of livestock, especially in the smallholder sector. Indigenous crop and livestock varieties have therefore become increasingly important as they have proved to be more tolerant and resilient to disease and changes in climate.

Vision

To be the leading research organization in maintaining crop genetic diversity and provision genetic resources and its information needed by plant breeders and farmers in order to enhance seed security and hence address food insecurity and eradication of extreme poverty and hunger in Zimbabwe and the globe at large.

Mission

To maintain and enhance the diversity of crop genetic resources which includes the threatened, underutilized, indigenous and naturalized crops that are important for food and agriculture through conducting and promoting research activities aimed at their conservation and sustainable utilization thereby achieving food security and eradicating extreme poverty and hunger.

To conduct research, conservation, dissemination of information on the threatened, underutilized, indigenous and naturalized crop genetic resources in Zimbabwe through crop ecogeographic surveys, germplasm collections, characterization and evaluation and on farm conservation activities. In addition the institute is the focal point for the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture (ITPGRFA) and all policy issues that impinge on plant genetic resources.

Core Values

Teamwork,

Professionalism,

Creativity,

Motivated Staff,

Integrity,

Accountability,

Commitment,

Transparency,

Environmental Consciousness.

Products

All underutilized, indigenous and naturalized crop genetic resources which include pearl millet, finger millet, sorghum, cowpea, Bambara nut, cucumbers, lagnaria and wild crop relatives.









