Difference between revisions of "The N1 Hotel"

'''The N1 Hotel Harare''' is
'''The N1 Hotel Harare''' is in [[Zimbabwe]], and it offers accommodation and conference facilities.
Zimbabwe
==Pictures==
==Pictures==
<references/>
<references/>
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
[[Category:Zimbabwe Hotels and Lodges]]
|The N1 Hotel
|Website
|www
The N1 Hotel Harare is in Harare, Zimbabwe, and it offers accommodation and conference facilities.
Location
Address: 126 Samora Machel Ave, Harare.
Telephone: +263 4 701 813
Cell: +263 783 910318
Email: harare@n1hotel.co.zw
Web: www.n1hotel.co.zw
Skype: n1hotelharare
Pictures