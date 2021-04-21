Difference between revisions of "The N1 Hotel"

Pindula

'''The N1 Hotel Harare''' is in [[Harare]], [[Zimbabwe]], and it offers accommodation and conference facilities.
  
==Location==
Address: 126 Samora Machel Ave, Harare. <br/>
Telephone: +263 4 701 813 <br/>
Cell: +263 783 910318 <br/>
Email: harare@n1hotel.co.zw <br/>
Web: www.n1hotel.co.zw <br/>
Skype: n1hotelharare <br/>
  
==Visitors Guide==
See: [[Distances in Zimbabwe]]
==Pictures==
 
==Pictures==
<references/>
  
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
[[Category:Zimbabwe Hotels and Lodges]]

The N1 Hotel
N1 Hotel.jpg
www.n1hotel.co.zw


The N1 Hotel Harare is in Harare, Zimbabwe, and it offers accommodation and conference facilities.

Location

Address: 126 Samora Machel Ave, Harare.
Telephone: +263 4 701 813
Cell: +263 783 910318
Email: harare@n1hotel.co.zw
Web: www.n1hotel.co.zw
Skype: n1hotelharare

See: Distances in Zimbabwe

Pictures

  • N 1 hotel 2.jpg
  • N 1 Hotel 3.jpg
  • N1 Hotel 4.jpg
  • N1 Hotel 5.jpg






References

