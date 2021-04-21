Difference between revisions of "The N1 Hotel"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 82:
|Line 82:
Email: harare@n1hotel.co.zw <br/>
Email: harare@n1hotel.co.zw <br/>
Web: www.n1hotel.co.zw <br/>
Web: www.n1hotel.co.zw <br/>
|−
Skype:
|+
Skype: <br/>
See: [[Distances in Zimbabwe]]
See: [[Distances in Zimbabwe]]
Revision as of 07:54, 21 April 2021
|The N1 Hotel
|Website
|www
The N1 Hotel Harare is in Harare, Zimbabwe, and it offers accommodation and conference facilities.
Location
Address: 126 Samora Machel Ave, Harare.
Telephone: +263 4 701 813
Cell: +263 783 910318
Email: harare@n1hotel.co.zw
Web: www.n1hotel.co.zw
Skype: n1hotel.harare
Pictures