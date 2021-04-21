Pindula

Difference between revisions of "The N1 Hotel"

Page Discussion
Line 74: Line 74:
  
  
'''The N1 Hotel Harare''' is in [[Harare]], [[Zimbabwe]], and it offers accommodation and conference facilities.
+
'''The N1 Hotel Harare''' is in [[Harare]], [[Zimbabwe]], and it offers accommodation and conference facilities. There are a chain of N1 Hotels in Zimbabwe, the others being [[Bulawayo N1 Hotel]] and [[N1 Hotel Victoria Falls]].
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
Address: 126 Samora Machel Ave, Harare. <br/>
+
Address: 126 Samora Machel Ave, [[Harare]]. <br/>
 
Telephone: +263 4 701 813 <br/>
 
Telephone: +263 4 701 813 <br/>
 
Cell: +263 783 910318 <br/>
 
Cell: +263 783 910318 <br/>
Line 109: Line 109:
 
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
 
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
 
[[Category:Zimbabwe Hotels and Lodges]]
 
[[Category:Zimbabwe Hotels and Lodges]]
 +
[[Category:Hotels]]

Revision as of 08:06, 21 April 2021

The N1 Hotel
N1 Hotel.jpg
Websitewww.n1hotel.co.zw


The N1 Hotel Harare is in Harare, Zimbabwe, and it offers accommodation and conference facilities. There are a chain of N1 Hotels in Zimbabwe, the others being Bulawayo N1 Hotel and N1 Hotel Victoria Falls.

Location

Address: 126 Samora Machel Ave, Harare.
Telephone: +263 4 701 813
Cell: +263 783 910318
Email: harare@n1hotel.co.zw
Web: www.n1hotel.co.zw
Skype: n1hotel.harare

See: Distances in Zimbabwe

Pictures

  • N 1 hotel 2.jpg
  • N 1 Hotel 3.jpg
  • N1 Hotel 4.jpg
  • N1 Hotel 5.jpg






References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=The_N1_Hotel&oldid=102260"