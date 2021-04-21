Difference between revisions of "The N1 Hotel"
'''The N1 Hotel Harare''' is in [[Harare]], [[Zimbabwe]], and it offers accommodation and conference facilities.
==Location==
Address: 126 Samora Machel Ave, Harare. <br/>
Telephone: +263 4 701 813 <br/>
Cell: +263 783 910318 <br/>
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
[[Category:Zimbabwe Hotels and Lodges]]
|The N1 Hotel
|Website
|www
The N1 Hotel Harare is in Harare, Zimbabwe, and it offers accommodation and conference facilities. There are a chain of N1 Hotels in Zimbabwe, the others being Bulawayo N1 Hotel and N1 Hotel Victoria Falls.
Location
Address: 126 Samora Machel Ave, Harare.
Telephone: +263 4 701 813
Cell: +263 783 910318
Email: harare@n1hotel.co.zw
Web: www.n1hotel.co.zw
Skype: n1hotel.harare
Pictures