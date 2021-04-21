Difference between revisions of "The N1 Hotel"

Pindula

'''The N1 Hotel Harare''' is in [[Harare]], [[Zimbabwe]], and it offers accommodation and conference facilities. There are a chain of N1 Hotels in Zimbabwe, the others being [[N1 Hotel Bulawayo]] and [[N1 Hotel Victoria Falls]].
'''The N1 Hotel Harare''' is in [[Harare]], [[Zimbabwe]], and it offers accommodation and conference facilities. There are a chain of N1 Hotels in Zimbabwe, the others being [[N1 Hotel Bulawayo]] and [[N1 Hotel Victoria Falls]].
  
 
==Location==

The N1 Hotel
N1 Hotel.jpg
Websitewww.n1hotel.co.zw


The N1 Hotel Harare is in Harare, Zimbabwe, and it offers accommodation and conference facilities. There are a chain of N1 Hotels in Zimbabwe, the others being N1 Hotel Bulawayo and N1 Hotel Victoria Falls.

Location

Address: 126 Samora Machel Ave, Harare.
Telephone: +263 4 701 813
Cell: +263 783 910318
Email: harare@n1hotel.co.zw
Web: www.n1hotel.co.zw
Skype: n1hotel.harare

Pictures

  • N 1 hotel 2.jpg
  • N 1 Hotel 3.jpg
  • N1 Hotel 4.jpg
  • N1 Hotel 5.jpg






References

