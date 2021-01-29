Difference between revisions of "The Ninth (9th) Parliament Inforgraphics"
Latest revision as of 16:39, 29 January 2021
The 9th Parliament of Zimbabwe began in September 2018 and is set to expire in 2023. The Parliament of Zimbabwe is composed of the Senate and the National Assembly. The 9th Parliament's membership was set by the 2018 Zimbabwean general election, which gave Zanu PF a ⅔ majority, with the MDC Alliance taking most of the remaining seats.
9th Parliament Inforgraphic
Here is an inforgraphic to illustrate the 9th Parliament so far in terms of appointments, deaths and expulsions.
July 2018
Appointments
- Members of Parliament elected. Honourable Mabel Chinomona - MP Mutoko North Constituency (National Assembly).
September 2018
- Hon. Mabel Chinomona elected as President of the Senate and shifts Houses
- In the previous Parliament she was the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly
April 2019
- Death of Sithembile Gumbo (Zanu PF) - Lupane East (National Assembly)
June 2019
Death - National Assembly
- Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java - MDC Alliance (Glen View South)
November 2019
- Death of Alice Ndlovu (Zanu PF) - Proportional Representation (PR) Matabeleland South Province (National Assembly)
May 2020
Expulsions (MDC Alliance)
- Thabitha Khumalo - Proportional Representative (Bulawayo) (National Assembly
- Chalton Hwende - Kuwadzana East (National Assembly)
- Prosper Mutseyami - Dangamvura (National Assembly)
- Lilian Timveos - Midlands (Senate)
- Keresencia Chabuka - Manicaland (Senate)
- Phyllis Ndlovu - Matabeleland North (Senate) - Later reinstated into the Senate
- Meliwe Phuthi - Matabeleland South (Senate)
- Gideon Shoko - Bulawayo (Senate)
- Herbert Sinampande - Matabeleland North (Senate)
- Tapfumanei Wunganayi - Mashonaland East (Senate)
- Helen Zivira - Bulawayo (Senate)
- Siphiwe Ncube - Bulawayo (Senate)
June 2020
Expulsions (MDC Alliance - All National Assembly)
- Happymore Chidziva - Highfield West
- Amos Chibaya - Mkoba
- Zwizwai Murisi - Harare Central
- Bacilia Majaya - PR Mashonaland Central
- M Mugidho - PR Masvingo
- Virginia Zengeya - PR Harare
- Annah Myambo - PR Harare
- Francisca Ncube - PR Matabeleland North
- N Ndlovu - PR Matabeleland South
Deaths - All National Assembly
- Obedingwa Mguni - Zanu PF (Mangwe)
- K Ringirisai Gumbwanda - Zanu PF (Zaka East)
July 2020
Deaths/Expulsion
- Masango Matambanadzo - Kwekwe Central (National Patriotic Front) - National Assembly
- Perrance Shiri - (Zanu PF) Mashonaland Central - Senate
- Expulsion of Killer Zivhu - (Zanu PF) Chivi South - National Assembly
September 2020
Deaths
- Miriam Mushayi - MDC Alliance - Kuwadzana
- Patrick Chidakwa - Zanu PF - Marondera East
October 2020
Expulsions - MDC Alliance (All Members of the National Assembly)
- Erick Murai - Highfield East
- Wellington Chikombo - Glen Norah
- Earthrage Kureva - Epworth
- Dorcas Sibanda - PR Bulawayo
- Caston Matewu - Marondera Central
- Lynette Karenyi - PR Manicaland
- Concilia Chinanzvavana - PR Mashonaland West
- Susan Matsunga - Mufakose
- Prince Dubeko Sibanda - Binga North
- Unganai Dickson Tarusenga - St Mary's
November 2020
Deaths
- Kennedy Dinar - MDC Alliance - Glen View North (National Assembly)
January 2021
Deaths
- Christine Rambanepasi - MDC Alliance - Manicaland (Senate)
- Ellen Gwaradzimba - Zanu PF - Manicaland (Senate)
- Sibusiso Moyo - Zanu PF (Senate)
- Joel Biggie Matiza - Zanu PF - Murehwa South (National Assembly)[1]
Notes: Thokozile Angela Mathuthu, who was elected to serve in the 9th Parliament died on 13 August 2018, before the Parliament opened.