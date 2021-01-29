*In the previous Parliament she was the Deputy Speaker of the [[National Assembly]]

Parliament of Zimbabwe Building

The 9th Parliament of Zimbabwe began in September 2018 and is set to expire in 2023. The Parliament of Zimbabwe is composed of the Senate and the National Assembly. The 9th Parliament's membership was set by the 2018 Zimbabwean general election, which gave Zanu PF a ⅔ majority, with the MDC Alliance taking most of the remaining seats.

9th Parliament Inforgraphic

Here is an inforgraphic to illustrate the 9th Parliament so far in terms of appointments, deaths and expulsions.

July 2018

Appointments

Members of Parliament elected. Honourable Mabel Chinomona - MP Mutoko North Constituency (National Assembly).

September 2018

Hon. Mabel Chinomona elected as President of the Senate and shifts Houses

In the previous Parliament she was the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly

April 2019

Death of Sithembile Gumbo (Zanu PF) - Lupane East (National Assembly)

June 2019

Death - National Assembly

November 2019

Death of Alice Ndlovu (Zanu PF) - Proportional Representation (PR) Matabeleland South Province (National Assembly)

May 2020

Expulsions (MDC Alliance)

June 2020

Expulsions (MDC Alliance - All National Assembly)

Happymore Chidziva - Highfield West

Amos Chibaya - Mkoba

Zwizwai Murisi - Harare Central

Bacilia Majaya - PR Mashonaland Central

M Mugidho - PR Masvingo

Virginia Zengeya - PR Harare

Annah Myambo - PR Harare

Francisca Ncube - PR Matabeleland North

N Ndlovu - PR Matabeleland South

Deaths - All National Assembly

July 2020

Deaths/Expulsion

September 2020

Deaths

October 2020

Expulsions - MDC Alliance (All Members of the National Assembly)

Erick Murai - Highfield East

Wellington Chikombo - Glen Norah

Earthrage Kureva - Epworth

Dorcas Sibanda - PR Bulawayo

Caston Matewu - Marondera Central

Lynette Karenyi - PR Manicaland

Concilia Chinanzvavana - PR Mashonaland West

Susan Matsunga - Mufakose

Prince Dubeko Sibanda - Binga North

Unganai Dickson Tarusenga - St Mary's

November 2020

Deaths

January 2021

Deaths

Notes: Thokozile Angela Mathuthu, who was elected to serve in the 9th Parliament died on 13 August 2018, before the Parliament opened.









