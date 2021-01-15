Difference between revisions of "The Noble Hands Zimbabwe Trust"

The Noble Hands Zimbabwe Trust Logo

The Noble Hands Zimbabwe Trust is a non-profit charitable organisation which sole purpose is to improve lives in our society. These groups include, People with disabilities [PWDs], Orphans and Vulnerable Children [OVCs], and the disadvantaged people in our communities.

Background

The TRUST was formed in 2020 and it involved the said groups in its formation. All the members are dedicated to solving the complex, inter-related challenges facing PWDs, OVCs and the disadvantaged people. The organisation realizes that, as effective as one person can be to change another person's life, if done as a group they can bring about phenomenal change to these said groups.

Vision

To be a bridge for the vulnerable groups to various aspects of life in general by harnessing their God given talents and abilities.

The organisation also aims to help in pooling resources for the assistance of people living with albinism, people with disabilities, orphans and disadvantaged people in Zimbabwe. They also aim to nurture skills and talents from these groups as a way of emancipating them.

Values

Integrity

Inclusiveness

Personal Excellence

Professionalism

Activities in Zimbabwe

Sanitary Pads Donation Campaign

Car Wash Fundraiser

Address: Address: Office 604, 2nd floor, Pioneer Building Corner 8th Avenue & Fife Street, Bulawayo

Email: info@thenoblehandszim.co.zw

Mobile: +263 785 364 700







