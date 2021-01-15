Difference between revisions of "The Noble Hands Zimbabwe Trust"
|
(Created page with "thumb|The Noble Hands Zimbabwe Trust Logo'''The Noble Hands Zimbabwe Trust''' is a non-profit charitable organisation which so...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 17:17, 15 January 2021
The Noble Hands Zimbabwe Trust is a non-profit charitable organisation which sole purpose is to improve lives in our society. These groups include, People with disabilities [PWDs], Orphans and Vulnerable Children [OVCs], and the disadvantaged people in our communities.
Background
The TRUST was formed in 2020 and it involved the said groups in its formation. All the members are dedicated to solving the complex, inter-related challenges facing PWDs, OVCs and the disadvantaged people. The organisation realizes that, as effective as one person can be to change another person's life, if done as a group they can bring about phenomenal change to these said groups.
Vision
To be a bridge for the vulnerable groups to various aspects of life in general by harnessing their God given talents and abilities.
The organisation also aims to help in pooling resources for the assistance of people living with albinism, people with disabilities, orphans and disadvantaged people in Zimbabwe. They also aim to nurture skills and talents from these groups as a way of emancipating them.
Values
- Integrity
- Inclusiveness
- Personal Excellence
- Professionalism
Activities in Zimbabwe
- Sanitary Pads Donation Campaign
- Car Wash Fundraiser
Contact
- Address: Address: Office 604, 2nd floor, Pioneer Building Corner 8th Avenue & Fife Street, Bulawayo
- Email: info@thenoblehandszim.co.zw
- Mobile: +263 785 364 700