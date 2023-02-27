Pindula

The Recycling Lady (Mary Wazara) collects all materials at various centres, and also molds plastic film (LDPE).

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address: formerly Douglas Road, Workington, Harare
Phone:0778 484447
Email: therecycling310@gmail.com
Website:

Materials

Plastic (LDPE, PET), glass, metal and paper.

