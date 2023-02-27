Difference between revisions of "The Recycling Lady"
|
Michaellaban
(Created page with "'''The Recycling Lady''' (Mary Wazara) collects all materials at various centres, and also molds plastic film (LDPE). See Recycle in Zimbabwe. <br/> ==Contact Details=...")
Revision as of 13:21, 27 February 2023
The Recycling Lady (Mary Wazara) collects all materials at various centres, and also molds plastic film (LDPE).
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: formerly Douglas Road, Workington, Harare
Phone:0778 484447
Email: therecycling310@gmail.com
Website:
Materials
Plastic (LDPE, PET), glass, metal and paper.