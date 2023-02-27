Difference between revisions of "The Recycling Lady"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''The Recycling Lady''' (Mary Wazara) collects all materials at various centres, and also molds plastic film (LDPE). See Recycle in Zimbabwe. <br/> ==Contact Details=...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 5:
|Line 5:
==Contact Details==
==Contact Details==
'''Address:''' formerly Douglas Road, [[Workington]], [[Harare]] <br/>
'''Address:''' formerly Douglas Road, [[Workington]], [[Harare]] <br/>
|−
'''Phone:'''0778 484447 <br/>
|+
'''Phone:''' 0778 484447 <br/>
'''Email:''' therecycling310@gmail.com <br/>
'''Email:''' therecycling310@gmail.com <br/>
'''Website:''' <br/>
'''Website:''' <br/>
Latest revision as of 13:25, 27 February 2023
The Recycling Lady (Mary Wazara) collects all materials at various centres, and also molds plastic film (LDPE).
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: formerly Douglas Road, Workington, Harare
Phone: 0778 484447
Email: therecycling310@gmail.com
Website:
Materials
Plastic (LDPE, PET), glass, metal and paper.