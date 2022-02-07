Difference between revisions of "The Save River"

'''The Save River ''' formerly Sabi River is a 400km long river in the [[Manicaland Province]]. The Save River is Zimbabwe’s largest internal river and rises south-west of Marondera and the second largest after [[Zambezi River]].steep. <ref name="ZFG"> [http://zimfieldguide.com/manicaland/save-river-formerly-sabi The Save River (formerly Sabi) ], ''ZFG, Published: , Retrieved: 24 April 2018''</ref> The river rises about 50 miles (80 km) south of [[Harare]] and flows southeast from the Zimbabwean highveld to its confluence with the Odzi. It then turns south, drops over the Chivirira (“Place of Boiling”) Falls, and is joined by the Lundi at the Mozambique border. The river continues as the Save, following an east-northeasterly course to its mouth near Mambone on the Mozambique Channel of the Indian Ocean. <ref name="Brittanica"> [https://www.britannica.com/place/Sabi-Rive Sabi River], ''Brittanica, Published: 20 July 1998 , Retrieved: 24 April 2018''</ref> The Save river is mostly known by its baobab trees.

There are many myths on how the Save River originated, one of the stories told is of a chief sister who died after their land suffered from drought. It is believed that a spring sprang from her grave and gave her people the water they needed.

