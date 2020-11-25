



The Zimbabwe Chevrons is the name used by the Zimbabwe Senior National Cricket team. The team has had mixed fortunes in recent years ranging from impressive victories over powerhouses such as New Zealand and Australia to whitewashes over other opponents.

Naming

It was reported that the senior cricket team was named after the "V" shaped patterns at the Great Zimbabwe which is also said to be unique to Zimbabwe.[1]

Famous Victories

Zimbabwe defeated Australia at their maiden Cricket World Cup appearance in England, 1983.

In the 1992 World Cup, Zimbabwe went on to defeat England by nine runs.

After attaining Test status in 1992, Zimbabwe won their first test match against Pakistan in their own backyard.

The Chevrons beat India by three runs in the 1999 World Cup which was one of the major upsets of the tournament.

Following up on their impressive performance versus India, Zimbabwe went on to defeat South Africa in the 1999 World Cup

Zimbabwe claimed a famous victory against New Zealand at Auckland by one run after having got off to a poor start. Things were as bad as 64 for five at one point but veterans such as Heath Streak and Andy Flower managed to grab the victory

Douglas Marillier helped the Chevrons claim the scalp of India after coming on as the ninth batsman but put up an outstanding performance to score 56 runs from 24 balls.

At the ICC T-20 World Cup held in Australia, Zimbabwe managed to upset highly ranked Australia by five wickets courtesy of brilliant performances from Brendan Taylor.

Zimbabwe's one wicket victory in a third ODI against New Zealand was made impressive by the fact that they had lost the first two ODI's and in the third, New Zealand threatened to make it a white wash before Elton Chigumbura and Tatenda Taibu came to the party for the Chevrons.(2011)

The Chevrons claimed a famous Test match victory against Pakistan in 2013 after outstanding performances from bowlers such as Tinashe Panyangara and Brian Vitori

Zimbabwe beat Australia in a triangular series in 2014 with Prosper Utseya smashing a six which ignited wild celebrations among the spectators.

