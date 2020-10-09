Difference between revisions of "The Zimbabwe Legal Information Institute (ZimLII)"

Zimbabwe Legal Information Institute (ZimLII) is an independent not-for-profit Trust hosting an online repository of legal information from Zimbabwe and beyond. The organisation aims to provide for the knowledge needs of a growing group of people learning, aware and interested in the justice and legal framework of the country.[1]

Background

ZimLII is a member of the global Free Access to Law Movement. The organisation works closely with other regional and international Legal Information Institutes (LIIs) to promote justice and rule of law by maximising access at no cost to public legal information.

The Montreal Declaration of the Free Access to Law Movement (2002) states: "Public legal information from all countries and international institutions is part of the common heritage of humanity. Maximising access to this information promotes justice and the rule of law.

Public legal information is digital common property and should be accessible to all on a non-profit basis and free of charge.

Organisations such as legal information institutes have the right to publish legal information and the government bodies that create or control that information should provide access to it so that it can be published by other parties"

ZimLII Objectives

TO increase access to public legal information

TO provide precedents for jurisprudential development of Zimbabwe's legal system

TO create a technologically advanced platform for faster and more open circulation of legal material hitherto archived in hard copy in Zimbabwe

TO provide support to regional and international legal key players to access crucial legal databases from Zimbabwe and to provide links to other legal information institutes

TO promote justice and the rule of law

ZimLII Board of Trustees

Justice Ahmed Moosa Ebrahim, Zimbabwe Supreme Court Judge

Professor Geoffrey Feltoe, BA (Rhodes), LLB (Lond.), MPhil (Kent), Lecturer (University of Zimbabwe Faculty of Law)

Professor Anne Hellum (Institute of Women's Law, University of Oslo, Norway)

Professor Julie Elliot Stewart LLB (Hons) London, Director of Southern and Eastern African Centre for Women's Law (SEARCWL)

ZimLII Steering Committee

Chaired by the Legal Resources Foundation (LRF)

Deborah Barron – LRF National Director

Kamurai Mudzingwa – LRF Publications Manager

Adv. John Reid-Rowland – LRF Legal Expert

Sesedzai Munyaradzi – SEARCWL IT Administrator

Stanley Nyamanhindi – Law Society of Zimbabwe, Lawyer

Cecilie Butenschøn Mariri – SEARCWL Librarian

Josiline Chigwada - Bindura University of Science Education Sub-Librarian

Darlington Musemburi – University of Zimbabwe Faculty of Law Sub-Librarian

Takudzwa Chatora - ZimLII Coordinator









References