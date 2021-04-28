Difference between revisions of "Thekwane High School"
Latest revision as of 13:27, 28 April 2021
|Thekwane High School
|Location
|Matebeleland South
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263-667 2456
Thekwane High School is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Matabeleland South Province. The school offers ordinary level and has boarding facility.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
References
</references>