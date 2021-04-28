Pindula

'''Thekwane High School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Matabeleland South Province]]. The school offers ordinary level and has  boarding  facility.  
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
  
 
Thekwane High School
Location
Matebeleland South
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263-667 2456


Thekwane High School is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Matabeleland South Province. The school offers ordinary level and has boarding facility.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

