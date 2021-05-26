Pindula

'''Thekwane High School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Matabeleland South Province]]. The school offers ordinary level and has boarding  facility.  
+
'''Thekwane High School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school in [[Plumtree]], [[Matabeleland South Province]]. The school offers ordinary level and has boarding  facility. It is a [[Methodist]] Church School.  
  
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
Line 45: Line 47:
 
* [[O Level Results Zimbabwe School Examinations Council|Zimsec]]
 
* [[O Level Results Zimbabwe School Examinations Council|Zimsec]]
 
|}
 
|}
 +
 +
 +
==Location==
 +
'''Address:''' P.Bag PLM 5880, [[Plumtree]]. <br/>
 +
'''Telephone:''' 077 272 8288, (019) 3140 (H), 3251 (O), 3345, 263-667 2456. <br/>
 +
'''Cell:''' 0772  612  749. <br/>
 +
'''Email:''' mczthekwanehigh2017@gmail.com<br/>
 +
'''Web:''' https://themethodistchurchinzimbabwe.wordpress.com/departments/education/schools/thekwane-schools/  <br/>
 +
 +
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 +
 +
==History==
 +
 +
==School Grounds==
 +
Grounds, buildings,
 +
 +
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
 +
Headmaster - Revd. Stewart Chibuda
 +
 +
Student body, number and ages
 +
Staff,
 +
* courses offered, to what levels.
 +
 +
 +
==Events==
 +
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
 +
 +
 +
==Associations==
 +
Famous names associated with the school.
 +
 +
 +
==Other information==
 +
 +
==Further Reading==
  
  
Line 63: Line 100:
 
|description=
 
|description=
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
Thekwane High School
Location
Matebeleland South
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263-667 2456


Thekwane High School is a Zimbabwean secondary school in Plumtree, Matabeleland South Province. The school offers ordinary level and has boarding facility. It is a Methodist Church School.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: P.Bag PLM 5880, Plumtree.
Telephone: 077 272 8288, (019) 3140 (H), 3251 (O), 3345, 263-667 2456.
Cell: 0772 612 749.
Email: mczthekwanehigh2017@gmail.com
Web: https://themethodistchurchinzimbabwe.wordpress.com/departments/education/schools/thekwane-schools/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Headmaster - Revd. Stewart Chibuda

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.


Associations

Famous names associated with the school.


Other information

Further Reading

References

</references>

