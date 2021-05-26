Famous names associated with the school.

courses offered, to what levels.

'''Thekwane High School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school in [[Plumtree]], [[Matabeleland South Province]]. The school offers ordinary level and has boarding facility . It is a [[Methodist]] Church School .

Location

Address: P.Bag PLM 5880, Plumtree.

Telephone: 077 272 8288, (019) 3140 (H), 3251 (O), 3345, 263-667 2456.

Cell: 0772 612 749.

Email: mczthekwanehigh2017@gmail.com

Web: https://themethodistchurchinzimbabwe.wordpress.com/departments/education/schools/thekwane-schools/



History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Headmaster - Revd. Stewart Chibuda

Events

Associations

Other information

Further Reading

References

