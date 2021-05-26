Difference between revisions of "Thekwane High School"
Latest revision as of 07:19, 26 May 2021
|Thekwane High School
|Location
|Matebeleland South
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263-667 2456
Thekwane High School is a Zimbabwean secondary school in Plumtree, Matabeleland South Province. The school offers ordinary level and has boarding facility. It is a Methodist Church School.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: P.Bag PLM 5880, Plumtree.
Telephone: 077 272 8288, (019) 3140 (H), 3251 (O), 3345, 263-667 2456.
Cell: 0772 612 749.
Email: mczthekwanehigh2017@gmail.com
Web: https://themethodistchurchinzimbabwe.wordpress.com/departments/education/schools/thekwane-schools/
History
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Headmaster - Revd. Stewart Chibuda
Events
Associations
Other information
Further Reading
References
</references>