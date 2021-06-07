Difference between revisions of "Themba Gorimbo"
|Themba "The Answer" Gorimbo
|Born
|Themba Takura Gorimbo
|Occupation
|Mixed Martial Arts player
|Website
|twitter
Themba Gorimbo is a South Africa based Zimbabwean mixed martial arts play. In September 2019 he became the EFC champion in the welterweight division.
Background
Gorimbo was born in Masvingo.
Career
In September 2019, Gorimbo made history when he became the first-ever EFC Mixed Martial Arts champion from Zimbabwe after defeating Luke Michael in the main event.[1]
Awards
- 2019 Zimbabwe Sportsperson of the Year
- 2019 Extreme Fighting Championship welterweight champion
- 2019 Zimbabwe Sportsman of the Year
References
- ↑ EFC crowns first Zim, Cameroon champions, Supersport, Published:30 Sep 2019, Accessed: 06 Oct 2019