Themba Gorimbo is a South Africa based Zimbabwean mixed martial arts play. In September 2019 he became the EFC champion in the welterweight division.

Background

Gorimbo was born in Masvingo.

Career

In September 2019, Gorimbo made history when he became the first-ever EFC Mixed Martial Arts champion from Zimbabwe after defeating Luke Michael in the main event.[1]

Awards

2019 Zimbabwe Sportsperson of the Year 2019 Extreme Fighting Championship welterweight champion 2019 Zimbabwe Sportsman of the Year