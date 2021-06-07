Pindula

Latest revision as of 09:54, 7 June 2021

Themba "The Answer" Gorimbo
Themba Gorimbo.jpg
BornThemba Takura Gorimbo
OccupationMixed Martial Arts player
Websitetwitter.com/theanswermma

Themba Gorimbo is a South Africa based Zimbabwean mixed martial arts play. In September 2019 he became the EFC champion in the welterweight division.

Background

Gorimbo was born in Masvingo.

Career

In September 2019, Gorimbo made history when he became the first-ever EFC Mixed Martial Arts champion from Zimbabwe after defeating Luke Michael in the main event.[1]

Awards

  1. 2019 Zimbabwe Sportsperson of the Year
  2. 2019 Extreme Fighting Championship welterweight champion
  3. 2019 Zimbabwe Sportsman of the Year

References

  1. EFC crowns first Zim, Cameroon champions, Supersport, Published:30 Sep 2019, Accessed: 06 Oct 2019
