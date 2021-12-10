Themba Mkanda

Themba Mkanda is a Zimbabwean media personality and voice over artist. Mkanda is also a master of ceremonies. He is also known as The Black Bond 007 on ZiFM Stereo where he presents from 2-6pm every Sunday afternoon on his show called The ZiExperience.

Education

Themba Mkanda is a graduate of Christian College of Southern Africa (CCOSA) School of Communications & Journalism.[1]

Career

A ZAMPS survey placed him as the third most celebrated radio personality after having been on air for only a year. He went on to be named the most popular radio and television personality by Select Research International between 2001 and 2003.

He has worked with a diverse portfolio of companies such as Unilever, Reckitt Benkiser, Econet, Delta and more both as a presenter, Master of Ceremonies and as a producer.

During his earlier broadcasting days with ZTV, he hosted the music program Ezomgido amongst many others on Radio 2 now Radio Zimbabwe. He is the founder of the music awards then known as ‘Tsama’ but later rebranded to the ‘Zima Awards’. He currently runs Eventsmedia Studios a company that specialises in high-end media production and entertainment for events, private and corporates.[1]

