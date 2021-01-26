Difference between revisions of "Thembani Maseko"

[[File:Thembani Maseko 1.jpg|thumb|Thembani Maseko in Blue Top at the Pan African Universities Debate Championships in Ghana in 2019]] '''Thembani Maseko''' is a Zimbabwean novelist, poet, public speaker, writer, debater, motivational speaker and teacher. In December 2019, he represented Zimbabwe in debate and public speaking on Pan African Universities Debate Championship in Kumasi KNUST in Ghana.

Thembani Maseko in Blue Top at the Pan African Universities Debate Championships in Ghana in 2019

Background

Thembani Maseko was born on 7 October 1997 at Antelope hospital in Maphisa, Matobo District in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe to the now late Samukeliso Maseko. He is currently based in Gwanda.

Education

He did his primary education at Nyambi Primary School and went to Gohole High School and later Ntalale High School for his secondary education. He then did his Diploma in Teaching at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic (2017-2020) where he also pursued his debate and public speaking skills.

Career

He was attached at St Christopher's where he had an opportunity to further nurture his talent through meeting an excellent team of debaters which represented the province in many instances. He then represented Zimbabwe in debate and public speaking on Pan African Universities Debate Championship in Kumasi, Ghana, at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in December 2019. He also visited several African countries and cities like Addis Ababa, Accra, Johannesburg, Lusaka among others.

His first novel, These Walls, was widely read and attained positive comments in the country and abroad in his first writing experience. He also wrote an article titled, Are you dating correctly, six things to consider, was regarded to be of much influence to the youth.

Thembani has been involved in writing projects including adding his voice through articles on emerging crucial issues such as the nature of Zimbabwean school curriculum, love, pandemics, and others. He gave himself a task of publishing a novel every year and in 2021 he has set his eyes on publishing a novel titled The millennium's wickedness.

Maseko is also an actor under Loxion Theatre Arts, an arts performing group based in the rainbow capital of Matabeleland South Province. Thembani aspires to be one of the best Zimbabwean writers and actors in the coming short period of time.







