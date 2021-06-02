Thembekile Mrototo is a South African media personality best known for his role on 947’s successful breakfast show ‘Anele and The Club‘, and presenting news and live events on eNCA. In 2020, Mrototo was named by the Mail & Guardian amongst the 200 Young South Africans.

Mrototo is also an actor and has appeared on popular telenovelas The River on 1Magic in 2018 and Legacy which launched on Mnet in 2020.

Background

Thembekile Mrototo was born in the Free State but grew up in Bloemfontein.

Career

Mrototo's career began in 2010. He is best known for his role on 947’s successful breakfast show ‘Anele and The Club' and presenting news and live events on eNCA. He began his career at the age of 19 on Bloemfontein-based community radio station, Motheo FM.

Before joining 'Anele and The Club', Mrototo worked at Gauteng talk radio station 702, where he presented late-night and overnight news bulletins for almost two years.

Thembekile Mrototo has covered major news events including the killing of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, the resignation of South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma, South Africa’s victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in the United States election.

Mrototo is the anchor of News Grid, the 4 PM-5 PM weekday slot on 24-hour news channel eNCA. He was part of the eNCA team that covered the 2019 South African elections.

Mrototo is an Eyewitness News anchor[1][2][3]