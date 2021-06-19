Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu

Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu is the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's sister.

Queen Mantfombi Poisoning Rumours

On 3 May 2021, Princess Thembi Ndlovu rejected rumours that they were implicated in the poisoning of the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini, over the succession of the next monarch. She also denied that they were excluding AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister, Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi from royal matters.

This comes after Buthelezi claimed that some family members were holding secret meetings. Princess Thembi claimed that at times it is difficult to reach common ground with Buthelezi.[1]