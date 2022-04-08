Difference between revisions of "Thembi Ndlovu"
Revision as of 17:57, 8 April 2022
Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu was the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's sister. She died on 8 April 2022.
Queen Mantfombi Poisoning Rumours
On 3 May 2021, Princess Thembi Ndlovu rejected rumours that they were implicated in the poisoning of the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini, over the succession of the next monarch. She also denied that they were excluding AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister, Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi from royal matters.
This comes after Buthelezi claimed that some family members were holding secret meetings. Princess Thembi claimed that at times it is difficult to reach common ground with Buthelezi.[1]
Death
Thembi Ndlovu died on 8 April 2022. Senior AmaZulu Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu has passed away at a Newcastle hospital.
References
- ↑ AmaZulu Royal Household denies reports of family divisions, eNCA, Published: May 3, 2021, Retrieved: May 4, 2021