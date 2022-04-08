|description= Princess Thembi Ndlovu was the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's sister . She died on 8 April 2022 .

Thembi Ndlovu died on 8 April 2022. Senior AmaZulu Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu has passed away at a Newcastle hospital.

This comes after Buthelezi claimed that some family members were holding secret meetings. Princess Thembi claimed that at times it is difficult to reach common ground with Buthelezi.<ref name="ENCA">[https://www.enca.com/news/amazulu-royal-household-denies-reports-family-divisions AmaZulu Royal Household denies reports of family divisions], ''eNCA'', Published: May 3, 2021, Retrieved: May 4, 2021</ref>

This comes after Buthelezi claimed that some family members were holding secret meetings. Princess Thembi claimed that at times it is difficult to reach common ground with Buthelezi.<ref name="ENCA">[https://www.enca.com/news/amazulu-royal-household-denies-reports-family-divisions AmaZulu Royal Household denies reports of family divisions], ''eNCA'', Published: May 3, 2021, Retrieved: May 4, 2021</ref>

[[File:Princess-Thembi-Zulu-Ndlovu.jpg|thumb|Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu]] Princess '''Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu''' was the late [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]]'s sister . She died on 8 April 2022 .

Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu

Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu was the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's sister. She died on 8 April 2022.

Queen Mantfombi Poisoning Rumours

On 3 May 2021, Princess Thembi Ndlovu rejected rumours that they were implicated in the poisoning of the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini, over the succession of the next monarch. She also denied that they were excluding AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister, Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi from royal matters.

This comes after Buthelezi claimed that some family members were holding secret meetings. Princess Thembi claimed that at times it is difficult to reach common ground with Buthelezi.[1]

Death

Thembi Ndlovu died on 8 April 2022. Senior AmaZulu Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu has passed away at a Newcastle hospital.