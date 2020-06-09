Difference between revisions of "Thembiso Gobo"

In July 2018, Thembiso Gobo was elected to Ward 13 Kadoma Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1627 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 13 Kadoma Municipality with 1627 votes, beating Emmanuel Mavata of Zanu-PF with 1247 votes, Killion Gambiza, independent with 129 voter and Blaidon Aaron of ZIPP with 80 votes. [1]

Events

