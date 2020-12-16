Difference between revisions of "Thembiso Gobo"

2018 – elected to Ward 13 [[Kadoma Municipality ]] with 1627 votes, beating [[Emmanuel Mavata]] of Zanu-PF with 1247 votes, [[Killion Gambiza]], independent with 129 voter and [[Blaidon Aaron]] of ZIPP with 80 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 13 Kadoma Municipality with 1627 votes, beating Emmanuel Mavata of Zanu-PF with 1247 votes, Killion Gambiza, independent with 129 voter and Blaidon Aaron of ZIPP with 80 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]