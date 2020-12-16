Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Thembiso Gobo"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Thembiso Gobo''' was elected to Ward 13 Kadoma Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1627 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found...")
 
 
Line 8: Line 8:
  
 
==Service / Career==
 
==Service / Career==
2018 – elected to Ward 13 [[Kadoma]] Municipality with 1627 votes, beating [[Emmanuel Mavata]] of Zanu-PF with 1247 votes, [[Killion Gambiza]], independent with 129 voter and [[Blaidon Aaron]] of ZIPP with 80 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>
+
2018 – elected to Ward 13 [[Kadoma Municipality]] with 1627 votes, beating [[Emmanuel Mavata]] of Zanu-PF with 1247 votes, [[Killion Gambiza]], independent with 129 voter and [[Blaidon Aaron]] of ZIPP with 80 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==

Latest revision as of 09:30, 16 December 2020

In July 2018, Thembiso Gobo was elected to Ward 13 Kadoma Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1627 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 13 Kadoma Municipality with 1627 votes, beating Emmanuel Mavata of Zanu-PF with 1247 votes, Killion Gambiza, independent with 129 voter and Blaidon Aaron of ZIPP with 80 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
  2. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Thembiso_Gobo&oldid=95686"