Latest revision as of 12:16, 11 May 2021
Theophilus Gabriel Chigumira is a Zimbabwean actor and comedian known for his skits as Kirifodhi also stylised as Kili4dhi and Mai Kirifodhi. Chigumira is the founder and owner of AstrAskits.