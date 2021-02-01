Difference between revisions of "Theresa Manase"

In July 2018, Theresa Manase was elected to Ward 22 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 6947 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 22 Harare Municipality with 6947 votes, beating Paul Hamura of Zanu PF with 2769 votes, Shakie Mushambi, independent with 1298 votes, Kingstone Mbizvo of MDC-T with 557 votes, Ester Vongai Zimudzi, independent with 356 votes, Innocent Pikira Chinosengwa, independent with 206 votes, Stephen Chimombe, independent with 189 votes, Hosia Chirinda of PRC with 106 votes,Rainos Chigarire of ZDU with 145 votes, Patson Tapiwanaishe, independent with 92 votes and Tichaona Mehlomakulu of NPF with 78 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]