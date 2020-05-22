Difference between revisions of "Theresa Marwei"

In July 2018, Theresa Marwei was elected to Ward 27 Makoni RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1504 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 27 Makoni RDC with 1505 votes, beating Stanislaus Rambawarira Nyamurunda of MDC-Alliance with 129 votes, Enisia Netsai Dhlora of PRC with 109 votes and Jimmy Sithole of ZIPP with 26 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

