Professor Theresa Moyo is a Zimbabwean academic and author based in South Africa. Moyo is a Professor in the Master of Development in Planning and Management Programme at the Turfloop Graduate School of Leadership (TGSL).

Education

Moyo holds four degrees namely: a BSc Hons (Economics) and M Phil (Economics) degrees from the University of Zimbabwe; MA (Economics) and PhD (Economics) degrees from the University of Dalhousie in Canada.[1]





Career

Prior to her appointment with the University of Limpopo, Professor Moyo was a Lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe, Economics Department for 10 years, where she taught a number of courses at both undergraduate as well as postgraduate level in the areas of Economic Principles, Microeconomic Theory, Monetary Economics and Trade and Development.

Moyo is also a researcher whose interests are in the development field, with a focus on issues of African Development such as public policy and development, structural transformation, trade and industrialisation, local economic development, climate change and development and gender dimensions of development.

At the University of Limpopo, Prof Moyo lectures in Research Methodology and Development Theory and Practice. She has also taught Project Management and Planning and Regional and Local Economic Development. By 2020 Professor Theresa Moyo had supervised 45 students for the Master of Development and one PhD student in Public Administration and Management. Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the University of Limpopo and the Uganda Technology and Management Institute (UTAMU) Moyo supervised 3 PhD students at that Institute.[1]

Publications

She has published in SAPSE-accredited and other refereed journals and these include Africa Insight, Development Southern Africa and the Journal of Public Administration and Management (JOPA). She edited a book in 2014, on Trade and Industrial Development in Africa: Rethinking Strategy and Policy. She has also co-edited a book on The Global Financial and Economic Crisis in The South: Impact and Responses. Both books were published by the Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa (CODESRIA).

Prof Moyo is a member of the Advisory Academic Board for the Collaborative PhD Programme in Economics at the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC), Nairobi, Kenya. She is also an external assessor for the WITS School of Governance, UNISA and University of Zululand. She is also a reviewer for the Journal of Educational Studies (JES), JOPA and the International Conference on Public Administration and Development Alternatives (IPADA).[1]

