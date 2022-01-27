Difference between revisions of "Thetford Game Reserve"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 74:
|Line 74:
|−
'''Thetford Game Reserve''' is a private game park in the [[Mashonaland Central Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]]. The Game Reserve over-looks the Mazowe River. The species found at the game park include white rhino, buffalo, waterbuck, impala, zebra, blesbok, tsessebe, giraffe and duiker. Sunset Game Drives reveal some of the nocturnal animals, such as
|+
'''Thetford Game Reserve''' is a private game park in the [[Mashonaland Central Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]]. The Game Reserve over-looks the Mazowe River. The species found at the game park include white rhino, buffalo, waterbuck, impala, zebra, blesbok, tsessebe, giraffeand duiker. Sunset Game Drives reveal some of the nocturnal animals, such as , wild pigs, and porcupines.
|+
==Visitors Guide ==
==Visitors Guide ==
|+
|+
|−
|+
Directions
|−
|+
From Harare head north on the (A11) Mazowe road. Distances are from the toll : 6.1 KM turn right on to the Christon Bank road. 10.9 KM ignore turnoff to right, 11.84 KM turn right onto gravel road signposted for Thetford, drive to the hill summit and then road descends into the valley, 15.3 KM cross Mazowe Bridge, 15.7 KM turn left at T junction, onto narrow tar road, 16.9 KM reach Thetford entrance. <ref name="Zimgde"> [http://zimfieldguide.com/mashonaland-central/thetford-game-reserve Thetford Game Reserve], ''Zimgde, Published: , Retrieved: 13 April 2018''</ref>
|−
|−
|−
From Harare head north on the (A11) Mazowe road. Distances are from the
==Activities==
==Activities==
Visitors can participate on the following activities at Thetford Game Reserve.
Visitors can participate on the following activities at Thetford Game Reserve.
|−
*Picnic
|+
* Picnic
|−
*Fishing
|+
* Fishing
|−
*Cycling
|+
* Cycling
|−
*Horse Riding
|+
* Horse Riding
|−
*Birding
|+
* Birding
|−
*weddings
|+
* weddings
==Pictures==
==Pictures==
|Line 109:
|Line 109:
<references/>
<references/>
|−
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]][[Category:Zimbabwe Gameparks And Safari]]
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
|+
[[Category:Zimbabwe Gameparks And Safari
|+
]]
Latest revision as of 14:32, 27 January 2022
|Thetford Game Reserve
|Coordinates
|17⁰36′15.56″S 31⁰01′40.24″E
|Website
|www
Thetford Game Reserve is a private game park in the Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe. The Game Reserve over-looks the Mazowe River. The species found at the game park include white rhino, buffalo, waterbuck, impala, zebra, blesbok, tsessebe, giraffe and duiker. Sunset Game Drives reveal some of the nocturnal animals, such as leopards, wild pigs, and porcupines.
See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.
Visitors Guide
- When to visit: All year round Monday to Sunday 9 am to 5 pm Cell:+263 77 663 4938
- Fee: Entrance and accommodation fees charged
Directions
From Harare head north on the (A11) Mazowe road. Distances are from the toll gate: 6.1 KM turn right on to the Christon Bank road. 10.9 KM ignore turnoff to right, 11.84 KM turn right onto gravel road signposted for Thetford, drive to the hill summit and then road descends into the valley, 15.3 KM cross Mazowe Bridge, 15.7 KM turn left at T junction, onto narrow tar road, 16.9 KM reach Thetford entrance. [1]
Activities
Visitors can participate on the following activities at Thetford Game Reserve.
- Picnic
- Fishing
- Cycling
- Horse Riding
- Birding
- weddings
Pictures
References
- ↑ Thetford Game Reserve, Zimgde, Published: , Retrieved: 13 April 2018