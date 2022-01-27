Pindula

'''Thetford Game Reserve''' is a private game park in the [[Mashonaland Central Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]]. The Game Reserve over-looks the Mazowe  River. The species found at the game park include white [[rhino]], [[buffalo]], waterbuck, impala, [[zebra]], blesbok, tsessebe, [[giraffe]] and duiker.  Sunset Game Drives reveal some of the nocturnal animals, such as [[leopard]]s, wild pigs, and porcupines.
  
See [[Wildlife, Zimbabwe]].
  
 
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
[[Category:Zimbabwe Gameparks And Safari]]
[[Category:Wildlife]]

Thetford Game Reserve
Thetford...png
Coordinates17⁰36′15.56″S 31⁰01′40.24″E
Websitewww.thetfordgamereserve.com/index.html


Thetford Game Reserve is a private game park in the Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe. The Game Reserve over-looks the Mazowe River. The species found at the game park include white rhino, buffalo, waterbuck, impala, zebra, blesbok, tsessebe, giraffe and duiker. Sunset Game Drives reveal some of the nocturnal animals, such as leopards, wild pigs, and porcupines.

See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.

Visitors Guide

  • When to visit: All year round Monday to Sunday 9 am to 5 pm Cell:+263 77 663 4938
  • Fee: Entrance and accommodation fees charged

Directions

From Harare head north on the (A11) Mazowe road. Distances are from the toll gate: 6.1 KM turn right on to the Christon Bank road. 10.9 KM ignore turnoff to right, 11.84 KM turn right onto gravel road signposted for Thetford, drive to the hill summit and then road descends into the valley, 15.3 KM cross Mazowe Bridge, 15.7 KM turn left at T junction, onto narrow tar road, 16.9 KM reach Thetford entrance. [1]

Activities

Visitors can participate on the following activities at Thetford Game Reserve.

  • Picnic
  • Fishing
  • Cycling
  • Horse Riding
  • Birding
  • weddings

Pictures

  • Thetfooddd.jpg
  • Thetford gme.jpg
  • Thet13.JPG
  • Thettt.jpg
  • Thetfordd.jpg



References

  1. Thetford Game Reserve, Zimgde, Published: , Retrieved: 13 April 2018
