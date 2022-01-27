Visitors can participate on the following activities at Thetford Game Reserve.

From Harare head north on the (A11) Mazowe road. Distances are from the road toll: 6.1 KM turn right on to the Christon Bank road. 10.9 KM ignore turnoff to right, 11.84 KM turn right onto gravel road signposted for Thetford, drive to the hill summit and then road descends into the valley, 15.3 KM cross Mazowe Bridge, 15.7 KM turn left at T junction, onto narrow tar road, 16.9 KM reach Thetford entrance. <ref name="Zimgde"> [http://zimfieldguide.com/mashonaland-central/thetford-game-reserve Thetford Game Reserve], ''Zimgde, Published: , Retrieved: 13 April 2018''</ref>

'''Thetford Game Reserve''' is a private game park in the [[Mashonaland Central Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]]. The Game Reserve over-looks the Mazowe River. The species found at the game park include white [[ rhino ]] , [[ buffalo ]] , waterbuck, impala, [[ zebra ]] , blesbok, tsessebe, [[ giraffe ]] and duiker. Sunset Game Drives reveal some of the nocturnal animals, such as [[leopard]]s , wild pigs, and porcupines.

Thetford Game Reserve is a private game park in the Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe. The Game Reserve over-looks the Mazowe River. The species found at the game park include white rhino, buffalo, waterbuck, impala, zebra, blesbok, tsessebe, giraffe and duiker. Sunset Game Drives reveal some of the nocturnal animals, such as leopards, wild pigs, and porcupines.

Visitors Guide

When to visit: All year round Monday to Sunday 9 am to 5 pm Cell:+263 77 663 4938

Fee: Entrance and accommodation fees charged

Directions

From Harare head north on the (A11) Mazowe road. Distances are from the toll gate: 6.1 KM turn right on to the Christon Bank road. 10.9 KM ignore turnoff to right, 11.84 KM turn right onto gravel road signposted for Thetford, drive to the hill summit and then road descends into the valley, 15.3 KM cross Mazowe Bridge, 15.7 KM turn left at T junction, onto narrow tar road, 16.9 KM reach Thetford entrance. [1]

Activities

Visitors can participate on the following activities at Thetford Game Reserve.

Picnic

Fishing

Cycling

Horse Riding

Birding

weddings

