Difference between revisions of "Theydon Secondary School"

'''Theydon Secondary School''' is in Marondera, [[Mashonaland East Province]].
'''Theydon Secondary School''' is in [[Marondera]], [[Mashonaland East Province]].
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Location==
 
==Location==
'''Address:''' Marondera. <br/>
'''Address:''' PO box 573, [[Marondera]]. <br/>
 
'''Telephone:''' 7920437, 0279 20437. <br/>
 
'''Telephone:''' 7920437, 0279 20437. <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
 
'''Web:'''  <br/>
 
'''Web:'''  <br/>
PO box 573, Marondera, Zimbabwe
Phone number:
 
0792 0437
 
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
  
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
Theydon Secondary School is in Marondera, Mashonaland East Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: PO box 573, Marondera.
Telephone: 7920437, 0279 20437.
Cell:
Email:
Web:

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.


Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

