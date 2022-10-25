Thierry Katsikunya is a Welsh footballer with a Zimbabwean heritage. He plays as a centre-back for the English club Aston Villa.[1]

Personal Details

Katsikunya was born in the United Kingdom to a Zimbabwean father and a Welsh mother.

Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

Katsikunya signed for Villa in November 2021 at the age of 16, moving across the midlands from Coventry City where he had been since 2014.

On 23 September 2022, Aston Villa announced that Katsikunya had signed his first professional contract with the club.[2]

International Career

Katsikunya has represented Wales at U17 but still is eligible to represent Zimbabwe through his father.