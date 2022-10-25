Difference between revisions of "Thierry Katsukunya"
|
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | honorific_prefix = | name = Thierry Katsukunya | honorific_suffix = | image = thumb .jpg...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 13:58, 25 October 2022
|Thierry Katsukunya
|Nationality
|Wales
|Occupation
Thierry Katsukunya is a Welsh footballer with Zimbabwean heritage. He plays as a centre-back for the English club Aston Villa.[1]
Personal Details
Katsukunya was born in the United Kingdom to a Zimbabwean father and a Welsh mother.
Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Career
Katsukunya signed for Villa in November 2021 at the age of 16, moving across the midlands from Coventry City where he had been since 2014.
On 23 September 2022, Aston Villa announced that Katsukunya had signed his first professional contract with the club.[2]
International Career
Katsukunya has represented Wales at U17 but still is eligible to represent Zimbabwe through his father.[3]
Further Reading
- ↑ Thierry Katsukunya, Published: No Date was Given, Retrieved: 25 October 2022
- ↑ Katsukunya pens pro deal, Aston Villa, Published: 23 September 2022, Retrieved: 25 October 2022
- ↑ Zim prospect signs first professional contract with Aston Villa, Virjo Mufaro, Published: 23 September 2022, Retrieved: 25 October 2022