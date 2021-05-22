Prince Thiza Zulu of KwaDlamahlahla was a member of the AmaZulu Royal Family in South Africa. He died in May 2021 after a short illness.

Background

Prince Thiza was very close to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu, who passed away in March 2021. He grew up with King Zwelithini at KwaDlamahlahla Royal Palace.

Age

Prince Thiza was born in 1949.[1]

Death

On 22 May 2021, Prince Thiza passed away. He died after suffering a short illness. Prince Thiza's death came as the royal family prepares for the coronation of King Misuzulu Zulu.Cite error: Invalid <ref> tag; invalid names, e.g. too many