Difference between revisions of "Thiza Zulu"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Prince '''Thiza Zulu of KwaDlamahlahla''' was a member of the AmaZulu Royal Family in South Africa. He died in May 2021 after a short illness. ==Background== Prince Thiza wa...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(→Death)
|Line 11:
|Line 11:
==Death==
==Death==
|−
On 22 May 2021, Prince Thiza passed away. He died after suffering a short illness. Prince Thiza's death came as the royal family prepares for the coronation of King [[Misuzulu Zulu]].<ref
|+
On 22 May 2021, Prince Thiza passed away. He died after suffering a short illness. Prince Thiza's death came as the royal family prepares for the coronation of King [[Misuzulu Zulu]].<ref ="E">[https://www.enca.com/news/prince-thiza-passes-away Prince Thiza passes away], ''eNCA'', Published: May 22, 2021, Retrieved: May 22, 2021</ref>
==References==
==References==
Revision as of 18:32, 22 May 2021
Prince Thiza Zulu of KwaDlamahlahla was a member of the AmaZulu Royal Family in South Africa. He died in May 2021 after a short illness.
Background
Prince Thiza was very close to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu, who passed away in March 2021. He grew up with King Zwelithini at KwaDlamahlahla Royal Palace.
Age
Prince Thiza was born in 1949.[1]
Death
On 22 May 2021, Prince Thiza passed away. He died after suffering a short illness. Prince Thiza's death came as the royal family prepares for the coronation of King Misuzulu Zulu.[2]
References
- ↑ Jabulani Langa, ‘KING ZWELITHINI RESPECTED EVERYONE’, Daily Sun, Published: March 13, 2021, Retrieved: May 22, 2021
- ↑ Prince Thiza passes away, eNCA, Published: May 22, 2021, Retrieved: May 22, 2021