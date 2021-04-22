Difference between revisions of "Thobekile "Excavator" Nleya"
Revision as of 08:30, 22 April 2021
Thobekile "Excavator" Nleya is a Zimbabwean musician and a member of Jah Prayzah's band Third Generation.
Background
Excavator was raised in Lobengula West in Bulawayo.[1] She is the daughter of Pastor Kamba Nleya of Family of Covenant Church, a breakaway congregation from Family of God.[2]
Career
Nleya was a gospel artiste before she joined Jah Prayzah's band as a replacement of backing vocalist Pamela Zulu (Gonyeti) who had fallen out Jah Prayzah in 2016. Excavator was discovered in August 2016 during Mdara Vachauya album launch in Bulawayo. She was auditioned with the help of Sandra Ndebele.[3]
In 2018, Excavator injured her leg during Alick Macheso’s Dzinosvitsa Kure album launch at Aquatic Complex in Chitungwiza. The injury put her out of action for some weeks.[1]
Awards
As a gospel musician, Nleya was nominated for in the 2007 edition of the Zimbabwe Music Awards.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Bongani Ndlovu, Excavator reflects on stint with Jah Prayzah, The Chronicle, Published: April 4, 2019, Retrieved: April 22, 2021
- ↑ Out with Gonyeti, in with Excavator: Jah Prayzah transforms pastor’s daughter into back-up singer, Sunday News, Published: July 9, 2017, Retrieved: April 22, 2021
- ↑ Excavator still learning, H-Metro, Published: Retrieved: September 12, 2016, Retrieved: April 22, 2021