Background

Thokozani Khupe announced on Twitter on 30 December 2020 that she had tested positive for Covid-19. She announced that she was now in self-isolation.

She said:

I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating and I ask for your prayers.

Khupe tested positive for Covid-19 three days after attending the MDC-T’s disputed Extraordinary Congress in Harare. Social distancing and other requisite protocols were barely observed.

Several party members, including the top brass- Douglas Mwonzora, Morgen Komichi, Elias Mudzuri, and Dr. Tapiwa Mashakada were also in attendance.

Test Results

<gallery> File:Khupe_Covid.jpg|Thokozani Khupe Covis-19 Test Results

