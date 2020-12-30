Difference between revisions of "Thokozani Khupe Covid-19 Test Results, Updates"
Latest revision as of 16:08, 30 December 2020
Background
Thokozani Khupe announced on Twitter on 30 December 2020 that she had tested positive for Covid-19. She announced that she was now in self-isolation.
She said:
I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating and I ask for your prayers.
Khupe tested positive for Covid-19 three days after attending the MDC-T’s disputed Extraordinary Congress in Harare. Social distancing and other requisite protocols were barely observed.
Several party members, including the top brass- Douglas Mwonzora, Morgen Komichi, Elias Mudzuri, and Dr. Tapiwa Mashakada were also in attendance.