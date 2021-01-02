On 2 January 2021 the [[MDC-T]] announced that Khupe had been admitted to a local private health facility for further management. She was reportedly in a stable condition and in good spirits. The party said it expected her to fully recover soon and thanked Zimbabweans for their prayers.<ref name="MDC">[https://twitter.com/MyMDC_T/status/1345288472437907456?s=20 My MDC-T], ''Twitter'', Published: January 2, 2021, Retrieved: January 2, 2021</ref>

Khupe tested positive for Covid-19 three days after attending the [[MDC-T]]’s disputed [[MDC-T Extraordinary Congress 2020|Extraordinary Congress]] in [[Harare]]. Social distancing and other requisite protocols were barely observed.

I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating and I ask for your prayers.

Thokozani Khupe

Background

Thokozani Khupe announced on Twitter on 30 December 2020 that she had tested positive for Covid-19. She announced that she was now in self-isolation.

She said:

[1]

Several party members, including the top brass- Douglas Mwonzora, Morgen Komichi, Elias Mudzuri, and Dr. Tapiwa Mashakada were also in attendance.

Test Results

Thokozani Khupe Covis-19 Test Results

Hospitalisation

References