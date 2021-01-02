Difference between revisions of "Thokozani Khupe Covid-19 Test Results, Updates"
I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating and I ask for your prayers.
Khupe tested positive for Covid-19 three days after attending the [[MDC-T]]’s disputed [[MDC-T Extraordinary Congress 2020|Extraordinary Congress]] in [[Harare]]. Social distancing and other requisite protocols were barely observed.
File:Khupe_Covid.jpg|Thokozani Khupe Covis-19 Test Results
Latest revision as of 09:46, 2 January 2021
Background
Thokozani Khupe announced on Twitter on 30 December 2020 that she had tested positive for Covid-19. She announced that she was now in self-isolation.
She said:
I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating and I ask for your prayers.
Khupe tested positive for Covid-19 three days after attending the MDC-T’s disputed Extraordinary Congress in Harare. Social distancing and other requisite protocols were barely observed.
Several party members, including the top brass- Douglas Mwonzora, Morgen Komichi, Elias Mudzuri, and Dr. Tapiwa Mashakada were also in attendance.
Test Results
Hospitalisation
On 2 January 2021 the MDC-T announced that Khupe had been admitted to a local private health facility for further management. She was reportedly in a stable condition and in good spirits. The party said it expected her to fully recover soon and thanked Zimbabweans for their prayers.[2]
References
- ↑ Dr Thokozani Khupe, Twitter, Published: December 30, 2020, Retrieved: January 2, 2021
- ↑ My MDC-T, Twitter, Published: January 2, 2021, Retrieved: January 2, 2021