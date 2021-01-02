Pindula

Thokozani Khupe

Background

Thokozani Khupe announced on Twitter on 30 December 2020 that she had tested positive for Covid-19. She announced that she was now in self-isolation.

She said:

I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating and I ask for your prayers.

[1]

Khupe tested positive for Covid-19 three days after attending the MDC-T’s disputed Extraordinary Congress in Harare. Social distancing and other requisite protocols were barely observed.

Several party members, including the top brass- Douglas Mwonzora, Morgen Komichi, Elias Mudzuri, and Dr. Tapiwa Mashakada were also in attendance.

Test Results

  • Thokozani Khupe Covis-19 Test Results

Hospitalisation

On 2 January 2021 the MDC-T announced that Khupe had been admitted to a local private health facility for further management. She was reportedly in a stable condition and in good spirits. The party said it expected her to fully recover soon and thanked Zimbabweans for their prayers.[2]

References

  1. Dr Thokozani Khupe, Twitter, Published: December 30, 2020, Retrieved: January 2, 2021
  2. My MDC-T, Twitter, Published: January 2, 2021, Retrieved: January 2, 2021
