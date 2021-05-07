Prince Thokozani Zulu is a son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini. He is however not a son of late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.

He is mostly known for having objected to the naming of Misuzulu Zulu as the preferred Amazulu King at the reading of the will of late Queen regeant Mantfombi Dlamini on 7 May 2021. His objection caused drama which resulted in Misuzulu being taken away for fear of his security.