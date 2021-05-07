Due to his being born from another household, he was considered by some as having been born out of wedlock.<ref name=""> [https://www.iol.co.za/news/politics/zulu-monarch-crisis-prince-mangosuthu-buthelezi-hits-back-at-detractors-5863ec33-b039-4ffd-98bd-55d30d927d0a Zulu monarch crisis: Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi hits back at detractors], ''IOL, Published: 03 May 2021, Retrieved: 7 May 2021''</ref>

He is mostly known for having objected to the naming of [[Misuzulu Zulu]] as the preferred Amazulu King at the reading of the will of late Queen regeant Mantfombi Dlamini on 7 May 2021. His objection caused drama which resulted in Misuzulu being taken away for fear of his security.

Prince Thokozani Zulu is a son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini. He is however not a son of late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.

Background

