'''Prince Thokozani Zulu''' is a son of the late King [[Goodwill Zwelithini]]. He is however not a son of late Queen [[Mantfombi Dlamini]].

He is mostly known for having objected to the naming of Misuzulu Zulu as the preferred Amazulu King at the reading of the will of late Queen regeant Mantfombi Dlamini on 7 May 2021. His objection caused drama which resulted in Misuzulu being taken away for fear of his security.

A week earlier, along with Princess Thembi Ndlovu (nee Zulu) and Prince Mbonisi Zulu, Prince Thokozani had accused the Zulu nation and king’s traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, of imposing his people on the Zulu throne.

Background

Due to his being born from another household, he was considered by some as having been born out of wedlock.[1]