'''Prince Thokozani Zulu''' is a son of the late King [[Goodwill Zwelithini]]. He is however not a son of late Queen [[Mantfombi Dlamini]].

'''Prince Thokozani Zulu''' is a son of the late King [[Goodwill Zwelithini]]. He is however not a son of late Queen [[Mantfombi Dlamini]].

Prince Thokozani Zulu is a son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini. He is however not a son of late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.

He is mostly known for having objected to the naming of Misuzulu Zulu as the preferred Amazulu King at the reading of the will of late Queen regent Mantfombi Dlamini on 7 May 2021.

Objecting naming of Prince Misuzulu as King

On 7 May 2021, at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace, where Queen Mantfombi's will was read out, after the announcement that the new king of the Zulu Nation was Prince Misuzulu Prince Thokozani Zulu stood up and questioned the naming. He said that the king's will did not specify who the successor of Mantfombi Dlamini would be.

Prince Thokozani said:

“The Royal House should decide because the will did not say who should take over from the queen. The matter of the regency ... had to be gazetted. We wish to know if that was done,”

His objection caused drama which resulted in Misuzulu being taken away for fear of his security.

Later, there was celebration at the venue apparently for the naming of Prince Misuzulu as the new AmaZulu King.



A week earlier, along with his siblings Princess Thembi Ndlovu (nee Zulu) and Prince Mbonisi Zulu, Prince Thokozani had accused the Zulu nation and king’s traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, of imposing his people on the Zulu throne.[1]

Background

Due to his being born from another household, he was referred to by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as having been born out of wedlock.[1]





