Difference between revisions of "Thokozile Chitepo"

|Dr
Thokozile Chitepo
|Parents
Thokozile Chitepo is a Zimbabwean academic and prominent civil servant. She is the former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality and was appointed to Permanent Secretary for Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation in September 2018.
Personal Details
She is the daughter of the late politicians Herbert and Victoria Chitepo. Thokozile Chitepo has three siblings.[1]
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
- Former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry).
- 2018 - appointed Permanent Secretary for Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation.
She was appointed to the Zimbabwe Women's Resource Centre and Network (ZWRCN) Board in July 2010 and later the Board Chair. Prior to her appointment as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation she worked as Principal Director in the Ministry of Youth Development, Indigenisation and Empowerment. Thokozile Chitepo served as the Dean in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at Africa University. She is a founding trustee of the Africa Youth Innovation Centre (called the ‘Innovation Centre’) which is a centre on youth development.[2]
Events
In September 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic.
- Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications: former Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services George Charamba,
- Secretary to the Service Commissions: Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe.
- Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services: TBA.
- Permanent Secretary, Primary and Secondary Education: TBA.
- Permanent Secretary for Defence and War Veterans: retained by Martin Rushwaya
- Permanent Secretary for Finance and Economic Development: George Tongesayi Guvamatanga
- Permanent Secretary for Energy and Power Development: Gloria Magombo.
- Permanent Secretary for Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development: Rudo Chitiga.
- Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage: Melusi Matshiya.
- Permanent Secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development: Amos Marawa.
- Permanent Secretary for Local Government, Public Works and National Housing: George Magosvongwe.
- Permanent Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development: Fanuel Tagwira.
- Permanent Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate: Ringson Chitsiko (retained).
- Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care: Brigadier-General Gerald Gwinji (retained).
- Permanent Secretary for Industry and Commerce: Mavis Sibanda
- Permanent Secretary for Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry: Munesushe Munodawafa (moving from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development).
- Permanent Secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare: James Manzou.
- Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade: Judith Kateera replacing Joey Bimha.
- Permanent Secretary for Mines and Mining Development Information: Onesimo Moyo.
- Permanent Secretary for Communication Technology and Courier Services: Samuel Kundishora (retained).
- Permanent Secretary for Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation: Thokozile Chitepo (former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry).
- Permanent Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs: Virginia Mabiza (retained).
President Mnangagwa had also re-assigned senior officials who included permanent secretaries, principal directors and equivalent grades to other duties.
Senior Officials: Ray C Ndhlukula, Pretty Sunguro, Washington Mbizvo, Ambassador Stuart Comberbach, Ambassador Nicholas Kitikiti, Willard Manungo, Prince Mupazviriho and Desire Sibanda.
Officials: Abigail Shoniwa, Ambassador Grace Mutandiro, Sibusisiwe Zembe, Ambassador Mary Mubi, Ozias Hove, Clemence Masango, Eghpha Jokomo, Simon Masanga, Eria Phiri, Clifford Matorera, Innocent Tizora.
Retired: Ngoni Masoka, Partson Mbiriri, Ambassador Joey Bimha, Ambassador Boniface Chidyausiku, Tobaiwa Mudede, Ambassador Kelebert Nkomani, Ethel Mlalazi, Anne Knuth and Valentine Vera.
References
- ↑ Victoria Chitepo found dead, The Herald, Published: April 9, 2016, Retrieved: February 15, 2022
- ↑ Thokozile A. Chitepo (Dr), zwrcn.org.zw, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 15, 2022
- ↑ ED reshuffles permanent secretaries, The Herald, Published: 20 September 2018, Retrieved: 17 April 2020