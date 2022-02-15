Difference between revisions of "Thokozile Chitepo"

She was appointed to the Zimbabwe Women's Resource Centre and Network (ZWRCN) Board in July 2010 and later the Board Chair. Prior to her appointment as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation she worked as Principal Director in the Ministry of Youth Development, Indigenisation and Empowerment. Thokozile Chitepo served as the Dean in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at [[Africa University]]. She is a founding trustee of the Africa Youth Innovation Centre (called the ‘Innovation Centre’) which is a centre on youth development.<ref name="Z">[https://www.zwrcn.org.zw/index.php/about-us/zwrcn-patrons/25-staff/patrons/34-thokozile-a-chitepo-dr Thokozile A. Chitepo (Dr)], ''zwrcn.org.zw'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 15, 2022</ref>

She is the daughter of the late politicians [[Herbert Chitepo|Herbert]] and [[Victoria Chitepo]]. Thokozile Chitepo has three siblings.<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/victoria-chitepo-found-dead/ Victoria Chitepo found dead], ''The Herald'', Published: April 9, 2016 , Retrieved: February 15 , 2022</ref>

No other information could be found on her age , place of birth , or family.

'''Thokozile Chitepo''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] academic and prominent civil servant. She is the former permanent secretary in the [[Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality]] and was appointed to Permanent Secretary for [[Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation]] in September 2018.

Thokozile Chitepo is a Zimbabwean academic and prominent civil servant. She is the former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality and was appointed to Permanent Secretary for Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation in September 2018.

Personal Details

She is the daughter of the late politicians Herbert and Victoria Chitepo. Thokozile Chitepo has three siblings.[1]

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 - appointed Permanent Secretary for Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation.

Events

In September 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic.

President Mnangagwa had also re-assigned senior officials who included permanent secretaries, principal directors and equivalent grades to other duties.



Senior Officials: Ray C Ndhlukula, Pretty Sunguro, Washington Mbizvo, Ambassador Stuart Comberbach, Ambassador Nicholas Kitikiti, Willard Manungo, Prince Mupazviriho and Desire Sibanda.



Officials: Abigail Shoniwa, Ambassador Grace Mutandiro, Sibusisiwe Zembe, Ambassador Mary Mubi, Ozias Hove, Clemence Masango, Eghpha Jokomo, Simon Masanga, Eria Phiri, Clifford Matorera, Innocent Tizora.



Retired: Ngoni Masoka, Partson Mbiriri, Ambassador Joey Bimha, Ambassador Boniface Chidyausiku, Tobaiwa Mudede, Ambassador Kelebert Nkomani, Ethel Mlalazi, Anne Knuth and Valentine Vera.

[3]



