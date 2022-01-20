In July 2018, Thomas Matsenhura was elected to Ward 16 Buhera RDC, for Zanu PF with 1556 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 16 Buhera RDC with 1556 votes, beating Timothy Mutodi of MDC Alliance with 954 votes and Loice Chapeyama of PRC with 88 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

