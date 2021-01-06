Difference between revisions of "Thomas Mbiri"

2018 – elected to Ward 5 [[Karoi Town Council ]] with 438 votes, beating [[Collen Mapfumo]] of MDC-Alliance with 435 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

2018 – elected to Ward 5 [[Karoi]] Town Council with 438 votes, beating [[Collen Mapfumo]] of MDC-Alliance with 435 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

In July 2018, Thomas Mbiri was elected to Ward 5 Karoi Town Council, for Zanu-PF, with 438 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Karoi Town Council with 438 votes, beating Collen Mapfumo of MDC-Alliance with 435 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]