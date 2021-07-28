Difference between revisions of "Thomas Moyo"
Major-General Thomas Moyo is the Head of Military Intelligence in Zimbabwe.
Career
He was promoted from Brigadier-General to Major-General by Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2018.[1][2]
References
- ↑ Tinashe Kairiza, Unsettled Mnangagwa reshuffles army chiefs, The Independent, Published: January 31, 2020, Retrieved: July 28, 2021
- ↑ Columbus Mabika and Talent Chimutambgi, Army, air force officers promoted, The Herald, Published: December 18, 2018, Retrieved: July 28, 2021